An interior view of one of the new apartments created at 1 and 2 Bon Accord Crescent, Aberdeen.

“Throughout this project we have sought to honour Simpson’s talent and creative vision.”

A pair of 200-year-old Aberdeen townhouses designed by the man frequently credited with fashioning the very character of the Granite City will soon welcome residents once again following a seven-figure investment.

Following several decades’ use as offices, 1 and 2 Bon Accord Crescent - designed by the “Architect of Aberdeen” Archibald Simpson - have been converted back to their original use by period property specialist City Restoration Project.

Now housing seven luxury apartments, including a top floor penthouse overlooking Bon Accord Terrace Gardens, the granite buildings have reclaimed their historic status as one of the city’s most exclusive addresses. Designed by Simpson in 1823, the crescent is one of the architect’s most famous projects alongside city landmarks Marischal College, the Music Hall and Union Street itself.

An exterior view of the 200-year-old Aberdeen townhouses.

City Restoration Project, which is run by investor brothers Dean and Darren Gowans, has spent more than a year transforming the two buildings, carefully honouring Simpson’s original vision of redefining city living.

“The townhouses have undergone a “sympathetic modernisation” and now combine classic details such as oversized period mouldings, ornate plaster and chevron-patterned oak floors with contemporary touches. Prices range from £245,000 for the two-bedroom executive apartments, through to £390,000 for the three-bedroom penthouse which spans both buildings.

The Gowans said: “Archibald Simpson’s masterpiece at Bon Accord Crescent devised a new concept of living for Aberdeen at the time, creating a fine serene sweeping street which overlooked generous communal gardens. Throughout this project we have sought to honour Simpson’s talent and creative vision by re-imagining his original triumph and restoring the site to residential homes fit for the next 200 years.”

City Restoration Project is spearheading local efforts to get more people living on and around Union Street to support the city’s regeneration.

Another interior view of one of the luxury apartments at the converted buildings on Aberdeen's Bon Accord Crescent.

Russell Borthwick, chief executive at Aberdeen & Grampian Chamber of Commerce, said: “The future prosperity of Aberdeen city centre relies heavily on making it a brilliant place to live. City Restoration Project has an amazing track record of taking forgotten buildings in our city and transforming them into breathtaking homes befitting any major city. They are seizing the opportunities of a changing city centre.”

Adrian Watson, chief executive at Aberdeen Inspired, the city’s business improvement district, added: “Aberdeen Inspired has long said one of the most important routes to revitalising our city centre is to have more people living here.