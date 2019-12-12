In full: Vision winter 2019 edition

Andrew Stafford pictured in George Street, Edinburgh.
The Scotsman’s quarterly business magazine Vision Scotland is a window on Scottish innovation, collaboration and responsible business, and this latest issue is dedicated to funding and finance across all sectors.

The 68-page magazine includes partners Anderson Anderson and Brown, The University of Strathclyde Business School, Leyton, Acumen Financial Planning, Origo, Fortinet, Murray Beith Murray, Unineed Group, Shepherd + Wedderburn, Zero Waste Scotland, Business in the Community, VIBES Scottish Environment Business Awards and Swift Films.

A digital version can be found here.

The full article list can be found below:

Funding forecast predicts an unclear outlook for business funding in Scotland, particularly for SMEs

Bill Jamieson: SNIB deserves success, but will require patience

FanDuel co-founder on how he created and developed a $1bn start-up tech company

Start up and spin out: How to transform bright ideas into viable commercial propositions

Three lenders reveal the methodology behind their funding decisions

The Passivhaus concept aimed at helping the environment and communities

Emil Stickland: Home-grown businesses should be adding more ecommerce to their baskets

The toolkit helping firms take a responsible business approach to financial wellbeing in the workforce

Jackie Waring: Women excel at risk management and should be utilised more

Unineed on how companies can break into the Chinese export market

Acumen on why entrepreneurs should invest in sound financial planning

Shepherd and Wedderburn on Scotland’s drive towards clean energy

A new lease of life for Scottish innovation

