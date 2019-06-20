In full: The Scotsman's Vision business magazine - summer Exports edition

The importance of exports to Scotland’s future economic growth cannot be understated – their health is a barometer of our current and future fiscal fortunes.

In this edition of Vision, we deep dive into the current state of play of the country’s export market and examine the key components of the Scottish Government’s strategy, A Trading Nation.

We also highlight Scottish companies blazing new trails in exporting. Glasgow-based online retailer Unineed tells us about its success in gaining a foothold in the Chinese market and why China has proved difficult for even the most established players to break into.



The outcome of Brexit will have a decisive say in the growth of Scotland’s exports but its impact will affect many facets of our economy. We explore how protection of our famous products could be affected on leaving the European Union.

Articles:

Bill Jamieson examines the outlook for Scotland's exports​

How the cloud is making accountancy easier, more efficient and cost-effective ( sponsored )

Bill Jamieson analyses the Scottish Government's A Trading Nation export plan

Derek Mair: how Scottish food and drink companies can increase their exports ( sponsored )



David Mundell: Scotland has "golden opportunity" to grow exports

Targeted approach to improving Scottish exports could prove catalyst ( sponsored )



Nicola Sturgeon: growth ambition at the heart of Scottish Government's export strategy

How a Glasgow company is helping firms break into the Chinese e-commerce market ( sponsored )

Is the humble bicycle Scotland's greatest cultural export?

How machine learning is being used to tackle internal cybercrime threats​ ( sponsored )

How Scotland's whisky firms are reducing their environmental footprint

How Scottish salmon exports its way around the world and maintains its reputation ( sponsored )

How BITC's new tracker is helping two companies reach their sustainability goals

Planning ahead key for ambitious Scots firms looking to grow exports ( sponsored )

Scotland’s space industry is exporting products and expertise around the globe

Business in the Community's new tracker is helping firms make the world a better place ( sponsored )

How a collaborative approach to divorce in Scotland is helping to minimise conflict ( sponsored )

Scotland's famous brand names face fight for protection after Brexit​