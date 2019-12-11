IMG Arena nets extended rights agreement with SPFL

A sports betting service and content hub provider has netted a five-year rights agreement with the Scottish Professional Football League (SPFL).

The deal will see IMG Arena provide SPFL content to the international betting market alongside the launch of a new streaming service for certain matches.

The agreement covers the Ladbrokes Premiership, the Championship, League One and League Two, as well as the Betfred Cup and Tunnock’s Caramel Wafer Cup.

To support the partnership, London-headquartered IMG Arena has entered into an agreement with sports production company Pixellot, whose technology will be installed at football grounds.

The automated tech uses “advanced production algorithms” and a network of cameras tracking play to generate match footage that can be used online as well as across mobile devices. The footage will be made available to an international audience – outside of the UK and Ireland.

SPFL chief executive Neil Doncaster said: “Deepening our mutually successful partnership with IMG Arena creates a range of increased commercial benefits, allowing us to reinvest significant revenues across the SPFL. It will also help to increase the international visibility and popularity of our competitions through innovative, best-in-class production.”

Freddie Longe, MD at IMG Arena, said: “We are proud to renew our longstanding partnership with the SPFL. The extension of our relationship will see our remit grow further over a lengthy period and secures a key product in our portfolio. Signing this deal is a strong endorsement of our streaming product.

“The Ladbrokes Premiership is an exciting competition that attracts fans from across the world. Our full SPFL offering means that we will be able to present an unprecedented level of Scottish football action to our international audience.”