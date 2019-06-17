ICR Integrity names new sales chief after $2m Middle East wins

Energy services provider ICR Integrity has racked up almost $2 million (£1.6m) of project awards in the Middle East this year, leading to the appointment of a new head of sales to drive growth in the region.

The Bridge of Don-based company, which provides integrated maintenance and integrity services to the oil and gas, power, chemical and nuclear industries, has promoted Ian Orme to lead its sales team in the Middle East.

It comes after securing a raft of new projects since the start of 2019. These include a deal struck earlier this year with Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the state-owned oil company of the United Arab Emirates, to supply its Technowrap repair technology.

The group is now targeting further growth within the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman and Azerbaijan in collaboration with local partner NAMA Development Enterprises.

As Middle East head of sales, Orme will be responsible for overseeing this planned expansion, leading and managing all regional sales activities in the Middle East and Caspian.

Orme had held the position of business development manager for the company’s chemical injection solutions division since January 2015.

The group plans to recruit for further key technical and operation positions in the near future.

Orme said: “As a business, ICR has invested heavily in developing our Abu Dhabi office and facilities, gaining ADNOC in-country value certification and gaining approval for its composite technology and I’m delighted to be part of that story as it progresses.”

Last month, ICR announced the acquisition of leading drone-based inspection specialist Sky-Futures to strengthen its offering.

Alan Taylor, general manager for the Middle East at ICR, said: “With recent project awards worth nearly $2m, it’s an exciting time of growth for ICR here, and with Ian joining us, we’re looking forward to seeing that growth continue.”

“With recent acquisitions for the company, we will see our offering to the region grow.

“There is a real interest in how companies can use UAV [unmanned aerial vehicle] technology and AI [artificial intelligence] to optimise efficiency and save money across their operations at the moment, combined with our existing offering, we’ve got a lot to offer in the Middle East and Caspian regions.”

The group has UK bases in Aberdeen and Kendal, as well as operational bases in Norway, Australia, the US and the UAE.