Ibrox offices sold in deals worth £1.2m

Offices at Glasgow’s Ibrox Business Park have sold for a combined total of close to £1.2 million.

Shepherd Chartered ­Surveyors has sold two properties at the business estate south-west of the city on the instruction of Jobs & Business Glasgow, the city council’s arm’s length external organisation for economic development activity.

Clifford Court has been sold to Buccleuch Property Group for £875,000, while Beech House was bought by WGM Engineering for £315,000. Ryden acted on behalf of Buccleuch, and Savills for WGM.

The sites provide about 15,900 square feet of fully let office and industrial accommodation, and comprise six individual units.

Shepherd managing partner Steve Barnett said the deals “confirm confidence in the market for attractive investment opportunities in the right locations”.

He added: “Given the lack of high-yielding modern investment stock currently within Scotland’s west coast investment ­market, levels of interest were strong.”