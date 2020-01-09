Huxley owner Signature Pub Group brews up festive sales rise

Signature Pub Group is toasting a hike in festive sales after launching its biggest venue yet in 2019.

The Edinburgh-based hospitality company, which owns venues including The Huxley in the capital, cheered a 7 per cent increase in like-for-like trading in December, despite opting to close all of its venues on Christmas Day.

Signature last year celebrated the opening of Cold Town House, its biggest venue and flagship bar of its small-batch Cold Town beer. Picture: Contributed

Signature last year celebrated the opening of Cold Town House in Edinburgh’s Grassmarket, its biggest venue and flagship bar of its small-batch Cold Town beer.

The group also opened a further venue in the capital after converting a former bank building at Holy Corner into McLaren’s on the Corner, an establishment billed as a “family and community hub”.

Director of sales and marketing Louise MacLean attributed strong festive trading to investment in staff and property, adding that the group is looking to launch more new sites in 2020.

She said: “Christmas is a key trading period for the industry so we put a lot of effort and investment into making sure our venues look the part and offer a warm welcome.

“We are constantly looking for new opportunities and exciting spaces but each venue needs to fit our criteria.”

Signature was founded by Nic Wood, son of entrepreneur Sir Ian Wood, in 2003. The group currently employs more than 700 staff and owns 21 venues across Edinburgh, Glasgow, Aberdeen, Stirling and St Andrews.

In financial results for the year to October 2018, the group posted turnover of £22.2 million but reported an operating loss of £207,000.

