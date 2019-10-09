HSBC cash injection adds 15 jobs at East Kilbride pharmaceutical firm

An East Kilbride pharmaceutical wholesaler is creating more than a dozen jobs and bolstering its domestic and overseas services after securing a seven-figure funding package from HSBC UK.

Target Healthcare Group is set to recruit 15 employees, including ten new roles in sales, marketing and logistics, as well as up to five pharmacists.

The group is looking to double its imports of specialist medicinal products in the next year and increase the number of UK products it ships overseas on the back of the funding deal, which includes an invoice finance facility and trade finance loans.

Increased import capacity will also help Target stockpile medicines, in preparation for potential supply chain disruption caused by Brexit.

MD Lewis Campbell said: “We have the opportunity to grow massively in the domestic market and HSBC UK’s funding has put us in a strong position to seek new opportunities and attract new customers. The financial support is also enabling us to look further afield and expand our export work, offering specialist products from the UK to customers abroad.”

Grant Bett, relationship director at HSBC UK, said: “Target Healthcare Group is an ambitious business that has spotted clear growth opportunities within the UK as well as abroad.”

