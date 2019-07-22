HRC Recruitment targets new hires after opening year in Dundee

A Scottish recruitment company has unveiled fresh growth plans as it celebrates the first anniversary of its Dundee branch.

HRC Recruitment, which also has bases in Glasgow and Edinburgh, is looking to add at least three recruiters to its Dundee team and increase its expertise in the facilities management; engineering; healthcare; and electronics, control and instrumentation sectors.

The firm has recently taken more space at its office in the Marketgait area to accommodate rapid growth, with the Dundee team recording a 45 per cent increase in revenues between the third and final quarters of 2018-19.

HRC cited the office’s particular strength in the engineering and manufacturing jobs markets, and pointed to a “robust” pipeline as demand for specialist skills remains high.

The appointment of experienced recruiter Sally Russell, who joined from Entrust People as a principal consultant, and Kirsty McRae, a specialist in facilities management and property services recruitment from Hays, also bolstered the team. HRC said its Dundee operation was spearheading the growth of its 11-strong Scotland-wide manufacturing and engineering offering.

Director for Scotland and head of Dundee Ian McHardy said: “While the Dundee jobs market has experienced some challenges, the overall picture for the city is still positive.

“The past 12 months have exceeded our expectations: we have taken additional office space and added to our team to meet the demand for staff.

“We expect that to continue as we align ourselves with new emerging projects – there are opportunities in abundance in Dundee and we’re poised to support businesses across Tayside, Fife and Aberdeen with the additions to our specialist recruitment teams.”