How Scotland can become a great 21st century trading nation - George Mackintosh

CBI Scotland recently held its international conference, with a presentation by minister for trade, investment and innovation Ivan McKee. He made a powerfully competent case in promotion of the Scottish Government’s Trading Nation initiative. Even the First Minister joined the group to encourage us Scots business folk to export more. And the Scottish Chambers of Commerce declares that there is an “urgent need” to expand overseas.

But the UK’s export performance as a percentage of gross domestic product has remained stubbornly flat over the last decade. Former Prime Minister David Cameron, trade minister Ian Livingston and international trade secretary Liam Fox have all failed to move the needle. So, can we in Scotland take the high road to export success?

History proves Scotland has been in the vanguard of global sales success. In the Agricultural Revolution we exported seed technology to the US and Australasia and in the great Industrial Revolution we built locomotives for India and Brazil. But have we the mindset, the mettle and the incentives to develop Scotland as a great 21st century trading nation?

I was involved in meetings with the Treasury in the run-up to Chancellor Hammond’s 2018 budget when we lobbied to extend Entrepreneurs’ Relief (ER) for founders facing dilution in follow-on funding rounds. We got a result but the mandarins tightened the qualifications in other respects. And while that ER relief was retained, the Prime Minister when asked by me in November to continue this support for the UK’s innovators and entrepreneurs, politely and dismissively noted my point.

“Javid to curb entrepreneurs tax break”, read a headline at the end of January. Some regard the lowered 10 per cent tax on gains to be a “massive handout” to make rich people “even more staggeringly rich”, Mr Johnson was reported as saying.

'Do as you pay'

Our entrepreneurs pay tax on their own incomes which are most often far below a corporate wage or salary. The SME community is of enormous significance to Scotland’s economy driving growth and employment. And the entrepreneurs I know have all ploughed back capital gains into new ventures.

A wise old friend said at a recent board meeting when we considered our sales and market strategy and how to focus our executives and managers on getting the right results: “They don’t do as you say, they do as you pay!”

So, the Scottish Government has an opportunity to use its fiscal powers to create an incentive for people who found businesses and who then drive their operations into overseas markets. Let’s recognise the real founders – not the investors, the hangers-on or the well-paid managers. Not everyone can be, or would want to be, an entrepreneur but we do want this nation to be a vibrant, welcoming, entrepreneurial and international trading force.

What about the global mindset? Well, mercifully we have a society that cares for others, welcomes newcomers and respects law and order. But where are the buccaneering Scottish sales people? When my farming father found out I was taking a job as a salesman, he thought I’d fallen on hard times. Patrick Shirreff toured America in 1835 to sell his East Lothian-developed wheat seed varieties, Scottish sales reps sold steam locomotives to Brazil in the 19th century and in 2017 one of my nephews, the founder of Scotland’s leading rape seed manufacturer, caught a plane to Dubai and flogged oil to the Middle East!

Let’s call on the Scottish Government to set a framework to reward innovation, success and exporting. And then – remember JFK’s “ask not what our country can do for you…” – those of us in business in Scotland need to look inwards, shape a plan and get out into markets around the world to sell our services, our products and brand Scotland.

- George Mackintosh, founder of global software business Eggplant, chairman of Laeso Fish and vice-chair of the CBI’s SME Council