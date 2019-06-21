How Edinburgh fintech Origo is helping to create the Pensions Dashboard

Employees could collect up to 12 pensions during their lifetime which can lead to problems in calculating a retirement income.

Edinburgh company Origo is one one of the partners involved in developing the Pensions Dashboard which will allow people to see all of their different pension pots in one place.

Picture: Pensions Dashboard

Here we speak to Origo managing director Anthony Rafferty and development director Michael Roe about the task of developing the tool and the benefits that it will bring to consumers.