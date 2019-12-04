Housing body HFS names new director

Homes for Scotland (HFS), which works to ensure Scots have access to the homes they need, has named Richard Jennings as director, joining the board of industry professionals with immediate effect.

Jennings is MD of Castle Rock Edinvar Housing Association, part of Places for People, and brings strong public and private sector experience to the role. Previously he was the head of housing and planning at East Lothian Council and has worked for two of the Big Four accounting firms, focusing on public sector innovation.

HFS engages with decision-makers to help shape policy.

READ MORE: Interview: Homes for Scotland chairman, Gerry More

READ MORE: Rental sector ‘champion’ aims to boost housing

He said: “I bring the benefit of broad experience gained in both the public and private sectors, and recognise the requirement for a whole system approach to build homes and create places that work for everyone.

“Strong partnership working is key to achieving the all-tenure developments that are at the heart of the strong communities we are focused on at Castle Rock Edinvar. As an HFS board member, I look forward to taking a ‘sleeves up’ approach to tackle issues arising from the planning system to sustainability, skills and infrastructure which can affect people’s access to quality housing.”

HFS chief executive Nicola Barclay said Jennings joins at a “pivotal” time for HFS and the sector in general, and his experience will help it deliver more homes for Scotland.