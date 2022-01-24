Housebuilder unveils new phase of Aberdeenshire scheme offering hundreds of family homes

The third phase at Aden Meadows in Mintlaw consists of 25 three, four and five bedroom detached family homes.

Located some 20 minutes from Ellon, Peterhead and Fraserburgh, and 35 minutes from Aberdeen city centre, the development is part of a wider masterplan, which encompasses 500 new homes, retail and commercial development.

Sales director Jo Skinner said: “We are delighted to launch the next phase of homes at Aden Meadows. This superb development continues to attract a huge amount of attention from a range of buyers.

Luxury housebuilder Bancon Homes has announced the sales launch of the next phase of homes at its Aden Meadows development in Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire. Picture: Gary Small / First Photographics

“Our part exchange service is also something that other housebuilders in the area do not offer.”

The firm described Mintlaw as a “vibrant community” with a number of thriving shops and local amenities. These include Pitfour Primary School and Mintlaw Academy, as well as two hotels, a doctor’s practice, dental surgery, petrol station and garden centre.

Bancon Homes is well known across the north east of Scotland where it has been operating for more than 40 years. Part of the Bancon Group, the housebuilder currently has developments in Aberdeen, Banchory, Strathaven and Mintlaw.

Bancon Homes was recently given the green light for the next two phases of homes at its development in the South Lanarkshire town of Strathaven.

The firm, which has received planning permission from the local council, will create a total of 105 two, three, four and five bedroom luxury homes as part of the next stage of the approved East Overton masterplan.

