Housebuilder Cala seeks to turn former Killearn Hospital site into homes

Cala Homes (West) has lodged an application with Stirling Council for the creation of a residential-led mixed-use development on the former Killearn Hospital site.

The proposals include 86 homes, turning the derelict hospital site into a “high-quality and vibrant community with plentiful green space” and a village green incorporated into the masterplan.

A mix of house types consisting of bungalows, terraced, semi-detached and detached properties has been proposed for the site.

As part of the application there is an area of the site for commercial space earmarked for development. However, if approved, this would be developed separately from the homes and would follow at a later stage, the Falkirk-based firm said.

READ MORE: Green light for Cala's first phase of 2,000-homes development in East Kilbride

READ MORE: Cala housing projects to create hundreds of homes and jobs



Andrew Duncan, land director at CALA Homes (West), said: “This is an important and exciting milestone for the development as we look to deliver a significant transformation to this part of Killearn. We have been working closely with Stirling Council over the past few months to ensure that we could remediate the former hospital site to a high standard, and we are pleased to now be in a confident position to progress with the application.

“Generally, we have received positive feedback from the community on our proposals and we are hopeful that we will get the opportunity to continue our vision and deliver a development that will benefit the area, local businesses and importantly, the people who want to live here.”