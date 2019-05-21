Hotel management group checks in with new venture and capital HQ

The management team behind a string of exclusive hotels including Inverlochy Castle and Cromlix has launched a new consultancy and head office in Edinburgh.

ICMI has joined forces with London-based hotel sales and marketing firm JG Collection to roll out the new venture – Select Hotel Management Services.

The group has opened a new headquarters operation in Edinburgh in addition to its satellite offices in London and the Scottish Highlands.

ICMI was founded by the senior management of Inverlochy Castle Hotel more than a decade ago. The business has since become one of the UK’s most successful luxury hotel management companies, managing top hotels including Cromlix, Greywalls, Isle of Eriska Resort and the Liming.

JG Collection provides sales and marketing support to 25 hotels around the world.

Norbert Lieder, managing director of ICMI, said: “The UK hotel industry is benefiting from the growth in tourism numbers and an increasingly mobile population. However, many businesses across the industry are experiencing extra pressures on resources at a time when consumer expectations are greater than ever before.

“New technologies designed to enhance customer experience often create more work for hotel managers, reducing the time they spend directly liaising with customers. Select Hotel Management Services has been created to alleviate these pressures.”

John Green of JG added: “I am really excited about extending our offer to more hotels around the UK as part of the Select Hotel Management offer. Both JG Collection and ICMI are people-based organisations and between us we really know how to maximise the profitability and performance of hotels.”