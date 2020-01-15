Hopes rise for rescue of Scotland's only Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce dealerships

Administrators for Leven Cars Group, the collapsed motor dealership that was Scotland’s only Aston Martin and Rolls-Royce franchise holder, are in “advanced talks” over a possible sale of parts of the business.

However, they also confirmed that the company’s Kia and Suzuki dealerships in Selkirk have closed with immediate effect after a lack of interest in the operations. All 23 employees have been made redundant.

Last week, Leven, which had employed about 140 staff across its dealerships, appointed administrators at Leonard Curtis Business Rescue & Recovery. Directors said they had taken the decision to call in administrators following a difficult couple of years for the motor trade.

The Corstorphine outlet in Edinburgh was the firm’s flagship showroom, selling specialist high-end cars including holding the Rolls-Royce franchise for Scotland. The group was also the sole franchise holder for Aston Martin north of the Border.

It had taken over the franchises for Kia and Suzuki in Selkirk from previous owner Belmont Group in March 2018.

In an update, the administrators said they were “continuing to adopt a hold strategy across the company’s remaining sites, at Sighthill and Corstorphine, whilst discussions with interested parties are ongoing”.

Joint administrator Stuart Robb said: “We appreciate that this is disappointing news for the staff based at Selkirk. Our focus is to ensure that those employees affected by redundancy there receive the best support possible.

“In terms of the remaining parts of the business, there has been significant interest and we are in advanced discussions with a number of parties.

“We would like to thank the employees for their continued patience and support during this difficult period. Rest assured, we will endeavour to provide them with an update as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, bosses at family-owned Martin’s Aston Services, which is based in Mollinsburn, Glasgow, have stressed that they are able to provide service and repair work for owners of all Aston Martin motors north of the Border. The independent business has operating for over a decade.

