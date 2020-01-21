Hopes of job recovery in Campbeltown as West coast wind farm changes hands

Trig, the London-listed renewables investor, has snapped up a wind farm project in the west of ­Scotland, stirring up job hopes at an embattled local turbine maker.

The firm has acquired Blary Hill Energy in a deal which includes the rights to construct a 35-megawatt wind farm near Glenbarr, on the Kintyre peninsula.

It is understood that developer RES is engaging with the local CS Wind factory to see if it can supply the project. The wind tower manufacturer recently announced up to 73 jobs were at risk due to “gaps” in its order book.

Construction of the 14-turbine project is due to start in the coming months, with the project expected to commence operations in 2022. RES will also ­provide asset management ­services.

Full financial details of the transaction, which is due to complete in the first quarter, were not ­disclosed.

The site is expected to ­create more than £3.9 million of inward investment during construction and its first year of operation.

Once constructed, the project will represent around 2.5 per cent of Trig’s portfolio value on a committed investment basis.

