Holyrood PR sitting pretty with latest hiring spree

An Edinburgh-based public relations firm is eyeing further growth after swooping for two members of staff from rival agencies.

Holyrood PR said the addition of Toni Dowling and Emma Lourie to its team would bring experience across a wide range of corporate, consumer and digital-led accounts.

The appointments coincide with the promotion of three members of staff at the capital outfit, which was founded in 2002 by directors Scott Douglas and Raymond Notarangelo. The firm’s growing roster of clients includes the likes of Cala Homes, Scottish Water, Mackie’s of Scotland and the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.

Account executive Dowling, who is a Queen Margaret University (QMU) graduate of its public relations and media degree course, moves to the firm from Indigo PR.

Lourie, who joins as a PR assistant, also graduated from QMU, having completed the PR, marketing and events degree. During her studies she undertook a month-long placement at Holyrood PR. She has now joined the firm full-time from a role at another Edinburgh agency, Muckle Media.

Account director Chris Fairbairn said: “Since first meeting Toni at an event while she was still a student, she has flourished. She achieved her first-class honours and gained experience working at a top agency. It’s a real coup for us to land her and we’re delighted.

“Emma was a star of our work placement programme. We knew she was a great fit with our team already, so her name was the first to be mentioned when we had a role to fill.”

Catriona Conway-Mortimer has been promoted to account manager, while Cat Quinn is made senior account executive alongside digital account executive Angie Muzyka.

Fairbairn added: “Catriona, Cat and Angie have stepped up and delivered after being handed an extra level of responsibility. They are thriving at the agency and helping foster a real culture of excellence.”

Earlier this year Holyrood PR expanded its in-house video services with the double-appointment of videographers Elisabeth Richardson and Hannah Bingham.