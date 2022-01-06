Historic Perthshire village to gain new 'eco homes' after funding boost for developer

Airlie Green Low Energy Homes has received a £1.16 million development loan from specialist lender Assetz Capital. It follows a previous loan provided by Assetz to the housing developer last year.

Located in Alyth, a village just off the A926, the new Airlie View site comprises four three-bed semi-detached bungalows, as well as four semi-detached houses.

Steven Duffy of Airlie Green Low Energy Homes said: “We can’t wait for the homes to be released on to the market in February, and to see them being lived in by local families in Alyth.

“The fact that we are able to bring low-energy homes to Perthshire at a time when the industry is really challenging housing developers with regards to carbon neutrality is really exciting.”

Lucie Martin, relationship director at Assetz, added: “The Airlie Green homes development comes off the back of a great year for Assetz in terms of its work with property developers. We’re really achieving our goal to tackle the UK housing crisis.

“To be able to fund a project which aims to do this whilst also having sustainability at its core is an added bonus.”

Last year, Assetz provided a £1.38m loan to Airlie Green through the UK government-backed Coronavirus Business Interruption Loan Scheme (CBILS), in order to assist the developer with the initial construction costs of the housing scheme.

The firm has lent nearly £1.5 billion of retail and institutional funds to UK businesses to date.

