Historic Haddington building nears full occupation after six-figure refurbishment

An office conversion of an historic building in East Lothian is almost fully occupied one month before the project is finished.

The Lamp of Lothian’s Haddington House has reached 95 per cent occupancy after six tenants snapped up 11 of the 12 available offices in advance of next month’s planned completion.

The charity, which was founded in 1967 by the late Duchess of Hamilton, has invested a six-figure sum in refurbishing and modernising the category A-listed building in Haddington’s Sidegate.

A single office suite remains after the lettings were completed by Allied Surveyors Scotland, which was appointed to market the building’s three floors.

Allied Surveyors’ director of commercial agency (east), Iain Mercer, said: “The demand levels for this property has underlined the necessity for good quality business space in East Lothian.”

Chairman of Lamp of Lothian's board of trustees, Jenny Harper, added: “The commercial letting of Haddington House enables The Lamp to continue our charitable work which extends to Poldrate Mill, Granary and Mault House and the Alistair Grant Hall, which facilitates over 1,000 users every week.

“We have been delighted with the interest shown in the office space at Haddington House since we started the refurbishment last year”

