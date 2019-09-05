Hiring spree for engineering consultancy after securing £400m of work

Global engineering consultancy PD&MS Group has created more than 100 jobs and is looking to boost the ranks further after securing long-term contracts in excess of £400 million in the past year.

The Aberdeen-based firm said the new and renewed awards have generated the posts to support projects in the North Sea and Azerbaijan, and it forecasts that at least another 150 personnel will be needed in 2020.

The wins include the recently announced life-of-field contract extension with Apache Corporation North Sea subsidiaries that will see the company supporting the Beryl and Forties fields in the UK Continental Shelf. Other significant awards for the engineering, procurement and construction firm include a five-year extension with a major operator in the Caspian region and contract extensions with UK Continental Shelf operators ranging from two to five years.

PD&MS Group pointed out that it invested a six-figure sum during the downturn to develop additional business streams across the group including rope access services, specialist joint integrity and flange joint management services, and late life asset-management and decommissioning support services.

PD&MS Group chief executive Simon Rio said the firm has had a “very successful” year to date, with its team increasing by 40 per cent to exceed 500 onshore staff across the group.

“The majority of the contracts being extended were originally secured during the downturn – so it is particularly pleasing to see these relationships grow.

"For example, we started working with Apache in 2015 and the new award will see us working together for approximately 25 years. This clearly demonstrates that we are delivering on our promises and commitments.”