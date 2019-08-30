Hilton's new Aberdeen hotel is fit for a president

A major new Hilton hotel has opened its doors to guests for the first time in Aberdeen.

The Hilton Aberdeen TECA is the city’s only Hilton Hotels & Resorts branded property and is located on the site of the multi-million-pound P&J Live event complex.

The hotel boasts 200 bedrooms over four floors, including nine suites named after the region’s most famous sons and daughters, as well as a presidential suite featuring outdoor terrace space. It will be operated by hotel management company RBH.

Mark Leyland, general manager of Hilton Aberdeen TECA, said: “This represents a major milestone for the brand, and goes another step further in bringing The Event Complex Aberdeen to life.”

Andrew Robb, chief business development officer at RBH, added: “We have worked closely with Hilton over the years, and to oversee the opening of the city’s only Hilton Hotels & Resorts brand hotel is a very proud moment indeed.”