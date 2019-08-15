Highland hotel unveils riverside restaurant as part of multi-million-pound refurbishment

An Inverness hotel and site of a future microbrewery has kicked off a multi-million-pound investment by refurbishing its recently acquired restaurant.

Glen Mhor Hotel, on the bank of the River Ness, has pumped a six-figure sum into revamping the Waterside Restaurant with the ambition of creating “one of the city’s most vibrant” eateries.

An artist's impression of the fully refurbished Glen Mhor Hotel. Image: contributed

The refurbishment is part of a wider overhaul for the hotel, which has expanded to include 111 rooms, up from its 44-strong offering in 2011, thanks to significant investment and a series of acquisitions.

In a further move, one of the Glen Mhor’s previous eateries will close to become a whisky and wine bar, headed up by newly appointed manager and whisky specialist Scott Sutherland.

Glen Mhor owners Jon and Victoria Erasmus have also secured consent to build a “state-of-the-art” micro brewery and visitor attraction on a gap site at the hotel.

The project, backed by a rolling package of business reinvestment and a banking facility, will form part of the next phase of growth.

The addition of The Waterside, which follows the purchases of Alexander, BraeNess and Ness Bank bed and breakfast establishments, means the hotel can boost its wedding portfolio from ten to between 50 and 100 events each year. It is also planning to add a winter terrace overlooking the river.

General manager Emmanuel Moine said: “With the refurbishment and new focus, our aim is to have a ‘funky’ food and beverage offering. We are looking to up the game.

“We wanted to offer food, drink and the atmosphere to match the experience, serving quality Scottish and European dishes alongside recognised family favourites.”