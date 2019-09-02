‘Hidden gem’ 118-acre estate in Ayrshire goes on sale

An Ayrshire country estate offering “significant” development potential has been brought to market with an asking price of offers over almost £1.3 million.

The 118-acre Auchincruive Estate, within three miles of Ayr, boasts 122,500 square feet of buildings, some of which are let and generate a rental income while others are suitable for sale or redevelopment.

In 2012, the site was granted planning consent for up to 495 houses, a hotel, golf course, business premises and equestrian centre, although parts of the estate have since been sold.

Formerly a campus for the West of Scotland College of Agriculture and Scotland’s Rural College, the site includes 16 houses and cottages.

Bob Cherry of Galbraith, which is handling the sale, said: “The Auchincruive Estate is a hidden gem which, with the right combination of renovation, leasing, sales and development, could produce one of Scotland’s most distinctive residential and commercial developments.”