Healthy dried pea products from Perthshire hit shelves in Morrisons

A healthy dried pea snack from a Perthshire farm has hit the shelves in 28 Morrisons stores in Scotland.

The Podberry products are retailing as single serve packs in what marks its first national listing.

Geoff Bruce pictured at Bruce Farms in Meigle, Perthshire. Picture: Michael McGurk.

Billed as the UK’s first freeze-dried seasoned snack product made with Scottish-grown produce, it is initially being stocked in two flavours – sea salt and balsamic vinegar, and sweet chilli, with two further flavours planned to grow the range later this year.

Bruce Farms, which started out in 1898 and already supplies Birds Eye, Ribena, and Scotty Brand, has developed the snack with help from freeze-drying experts in New Zealand.

Geoff Bruce, director of Podberry, said the new listing comes amid greater demand for healthy snacks and “makes getting our products into the hands of consumers across Scotland so much easier".

He added: "This listing in Scotland is a brilliant first step, and it’s great to have a presence in the country from which we have grown. We hope this is the first of many supermarket listings and that soon Podberry will be a recognised and enjoyed product across the UK and beyond.”

Family-owned Bruce Farms is currently co-directed by father and son Bill and Geoff Bruce.

It employs 30 full-time staff across its fields, and cultivates more than 10,000 acres of land, growing potatoes, peas, beans, malting barley and soft fruits amongst other crops.