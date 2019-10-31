'Harrods of the Highlands' House of Bruar brings in £30 million

House of Bruar, the Perthshire clothing, food and tourism emporium, has generated £30 million in annual sales for the first time.

The vast outlet, often labelled the “Harrods of the Highlands”, said the figure marked an increase of more than 5 per cent over the year before. Profits were up by a fifth over the period.

The retail emporium will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021. Picture: Contributed

While online and direct shopping is said to be growing more rapidly than the growth seen in-store, more than two million people still visited the site during the year to the end of January.

Despite a “turbulent” trading backdrop, the firm – which will celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2021 – estimates that turnover will grow by a further 10 per cent.

This is largely due to a policy of “continually re-investing profits” and the expansion of its multi-channel proposition.

House of Bruar was founded by Mark and Linda Birkbeck and is run by managing director son Patrick Birkbeck.

