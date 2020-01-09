Harper Macleod secures new Scottish Government contract

Scottish legal firm Harper Macleod will expand its property law services provision to the Scottish Government after securing a new appointment.

Harper Macleod will help to administer all of the government’s shared equity home-buying schemes, including the newly announced First Home Fund – the latest in a series of initiatives to help first-time buyers onto the property ladder.

Under the appointment Harper Macleod will provide advisory and conveyancing services in relation to Scottish ministers’ interests in the schemes. The contract will run for two years with the possibility of a further extension for two 12-month periods.

The firm has provided property law services to the Scottish Government on a range of shared equity schemes since 2007, completing more than 44,500 shared equity transactions and helping the government invest more than £1.2 billion to support homeowners.

READ MORE: Shoosmiths hires four senior lawyers from rival firms



Harper Macleod chief executive Martin Darroch said: “We have advised Scottish Government on these vital schemes for well over a decade and are very proud to have been selected to continue in that role following a competitive tender.

“We look to forward to assisting as many more people and families in Scotland get their foot on the property ladder and we will continue supporting the Scottish Ministers to ensure that the new scheme is as successful as those that have gone before.”