Hardies Property & Construction Consultants ties knot with Glasgow's Allan & Hanel

Surveying firm Hardies Property & Construction Consultants has sealed a further acquisition, bolstering its operations throughout the west of Scotland.

The deal to take on Glasgow-based Allan & Hanel Chartered Surveyors comes just over a year after Hardies acquired construction cost consultancy Binnie-McKenzie Partnership, also based in Glasgow.

Founded 25 years ago, Allan & Hanel has grown into a well-known professional consultancy in the construction industry, providing advice to clients across various sectors in the UK.

Hardies said the acquisitions of Binnie-McKenzie Partnership and Allan & Hanel have added £1 million to its turnover, which is now approaching £7m. It also takes it from having no quantity surveyors in the west of Scotland 15 months ago to a team of ten.

Murray Warner, partner at Hardies, said: “Following our merger with Shepherd Chartered Surveyors three years ago, we have been able to pursue our growth strategy throughout the west of Scotland.

“We have ten offices across Scotland and, as part of our growth strategy, recognised a need for local quantity surveying expertise in Glasgow to complement our local building surveying team.

“There are many synergies between Hardies and Allan & Hanel and this deal will enable us to benefit from two different client streams, having quickly identified Graeme Davidson as someone who will be an important part of our leadership team in the west of Scotland working alongside Stewart Binnie-McKenzie and Gary Skene.”

Graeme Davidson, director at Allan & Hanel, said: “What appealed to us about this deal is that Hardies shares our thinking in terms of the quality of service we deliver and how we look after our staff. It is a fantastic opportunity that enables us to bid for more public work and frameworks and expands the range of projects we can undertake for existing and new clients.

“And having established the firm over the last quarter century, the arrangement presented the opportunity for founding director David Allan to retire while we embark on a new stage of development as part of an enlarged team delivering an enhanced range of services.”

Under the terms of the deal, former Allan & Hanel staff will become Hardies employees. Hardies and Shepherd Chartered Surveyors are now seeking larger premises in Glasgow.

Allan said: “I am confident that joining forces with a like-minded progressive firm like Hardies represents a very positive opportunity for Graeme and the other members of our team, and while I will no longer be directly involved, I wish them every possible success.”

