Hampden & Co swoops on duo of directors from Handelsbanken

Edinburgh-headquartered Hampden & Co has bolstered its team with the appointment of Clare Ansell and Ian Gibson, who join as banking directors.

Ansell spent more than a decade with Royal Bank of Scotland followed by four years with Handelsbanken based out of Fife, while Gibson also spent three years with Handelsbanken in its Glasgow office, having previously held roles at NatWest, RBS and Adam & Company.

Mark Prentice, head of banking in Scotland, said: "In Scotland specifically, [this] signals how we are growing our footprint across the country with Clare’s networks in Fife and the East and Ian’s networks in Glasgow and the West of Scotland.

"The hires are also indicative of how we continue to attract some of the best people in the industry from large, established players in the market.”

In December Smith & Williamson transferred a £30 million loan book to Hampden & Co following an earlier decision in 2019 for the financial and professional services group to relinquish its banking licence.

