Hamilton & Inches investing in gems of the future

Leading city jewellers Hamilton & Inches has helped further the future of craftsmanship in Scotland by continuing to invest in apprenticeships and training.

Jenna Watson, Paul Kirkos and Dario Batzella have successfully passed a series of traineeships and apprenticeships, recognised at the Edinburgh Assay Office – part of the Incorporation of Goldsmiths – in early February.

At a ceremony held in central Edinburgh, Assay Master Scott Walter praised the three students, saying: “The dedication and time spent ­honing a craft cannot be underestimated.

“Since 1457, we have recognised the very highest of workmanship and are we are proud to see a future generation dedicated to keeping such unique crafts alive in Scotland.”

The awards saw Jenna Watson ­complete her traineeship within the goldsmith workshop where she ­developed her unique skillset under Hamilton & Inches’ master jeweller Chay McClory. Dario Batzella, having studied at the Italian Mint in Rome, achieved his traineeship in engraving within the silver workshop, overseen by master engraver Ruaridh Malcomson.

Finally, Paul Kirkos, guided by his father Panos Kirkos, master silversmith at Hamilton & Inches, completed his five-year apprenticeship in silversmithing and chasing.

Paul’s training was supported by both the Queen Elizabeth Scholarship Trust and the Andrew Lloyd Webber Foundation.

The three students have already made an impact within Hamilton & Inches, designing award-winning pieces and creating exciting new collections, including contributing to the world’s first collection of 22ct Scottish Gold fine jewellery. Their achievements demonstrate Hamilton & Inches’ commitment to showcasing Scottish craftsmanship as well as highlighting the importance of provenance and sustainability.

Based on George Street since 1866, Hamilton & Inches has maintained its own silver workshops since their inception and has held a Royal Warrant as silversmiths for more than 120 years. The firm is considered among the city’s premiere high-end jewellers.

The Incorporation of Goldsmiths of the City of Edinburgh has been in existence since before 1492 and received its Royal Charter in 1687. Items of gold, silver, platinum and palladium are given the famous Edinburgh Castle hallmark, which has been used since 1485 and is recognised around the world.

Jonathan Payne, MD of Hamilton & Inches said: “Investing in our people is of huge importance to us. We are fortunate to have such a vast wealth of talent in our workshops and are committed to the ongoing development of such unique skill sets.

“Our craft is precious to us – these significant achievements not only strengthen Hamilton & Inches’ identity but help keep traditional techniques alive in Scotland.”