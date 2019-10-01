Greggs stockpiling sausage roll ingredients in event of a no-deal Brexit

High street baker Greggs has been stockpiling key ingredients so that production is not affected in the event of a no-deal Brexit.



Greggs is “building stocks of key ingredients and equipment that could be affected by disruption to the flow of goods into the UK” in the event of Britain leaving the EU without a deal.



It added that cost inflation is currently in line with its expectations but noted there would be “pressures on both labour and food input costs”.



Around 20 per cent of a Greggs sausage roll - one of its most popular products - consists of pork meat, which could rise in cost after Brexit.

The Newcastle-based company has previously warned that it may need to seek alternatives for fresh lettuce and tomatoes.

In a trading update, the group also told investors that it expected fewer shop openings by the end of the year than previously forecast.

Like-for-like sales lifted a healthy 7.4 per cent in the 13 weeks to 28 September, although this marked a slowdown from the first half of the year. Like-for-like sales for the year so far are up 9.4 per cent as the chain was boosted by its new autumn menu and offers. Total sales, up 13.9 per cent in the year so far, were buoyed by store openings during the period.

John Moore, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said: "A strong 2019 continues for Greggs. The business has not only invested, but has worked hard to modernise and evolve its offering – which appears to have gone down well with customers.

"The vegan sausage roll may have stolen the headlines, but it’s symbolic of the wider company’s ability to refocus its products and service on what consumers want.

"As the high street continues to struggle, Greggs is opening new shops, adding new ranges, and its shares are on a roll – up more than 60 per cent for the year. Few would bet against the business maintaining its success."

