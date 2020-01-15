Greggs partners exclusively with Just Eat to roll out delivery service to Scotland

Greggs is partnering with Just Eat to expand its home delivery service to cities including Glasgow following a successful trial.

The bakery chain announced it will work exclusively with Just Eat after testing the food delivery firm alongside rivals Deliveroo and Uber Eats in several cities last year.

Greggs will begin to roll out delivery this week, launching first in Bristol and Birmingham, followed by Manchester, Leeds, Sheffield and Nottingham in the spring.

The service will then be expanded to London, Newcastle and Glasgow, with plans to achieve national coverage by the end of the year.

So far, top selling delivery items have included the firm's sausage roll, vegan sausage roll and steak bake.

Greggs chief executive Roger Whiteside said: "We know from the trials we have carried out that our customers love the idea that they can get Greggs delivered directly to their door and we're delighted to now be working with Just Eat to provide that service to our customers across the UK by the end of this year."

Just Eat UK managing director Andrew Kenny said: "We're proud to be the only food delivery app that can bring you the likes of the Greggs vegan sausage roll wherever you are.

"This is an exciting exclusive partnership for Just Eat. Greggs has proved extremely popular with our customers, especially during breakfast, demonstrating that as a nation we love the convenience of getting our favourite food delivered."

In a trading update last week, the Newcastle-based bakers said it will pay out a £7 million bonus to more than 20,000 employees following a "phenomenal" year, which saw the launch of its vegan sausage roll boost profit.

Greggs said profit before tax is expected to be "slightly higher" than expectations after previously upgrading its profit forecast in November.