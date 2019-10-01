Greggs gets Brexit blues despite healthy sales hike

Greggs, the high steet baker and purveyor of on-trend vegan sausage rolls, has hailed “very strong” trading in its third quarter but cautioned that Brexit has the potential to ramp up costs.

In a trading update, the group also told investors that it expected fewer shop openings by the end of the year than previously forecast.

The bakery chain is one of the most familiar names on the high street. Picture: Contributed

Like-for-like sales lifted a healthy 7.4 per cent in the 13 weeks to 28 September, although this marked a slowdown from the first half of the year.

Like-for-like sales for the year so far are up 9.4 per cent as the chain was boosted by its new autumn menu and offers. Total sales, up 13.9 per cent in the year so far, were buoyed by store openings during the period.

Greggs is “building stocks of key ingredients and equipment that could be affected by disruption to the flow of goods into the UK”. It added that cost inflation is currently in line with its expectations but noted there would be “pressures on both labour and food input costs”.

John Moore, senior investment manager at Brewin Dolphin, said: "A strong 2019 continues for Greggs. The business has not only invested, but has worked hard to modernise and evolve its offering – which appears to have gone down well with customers.

"The vegan sausage roll may have stolen the headlines, but it’s symbolic of the wider company’s ability to refocus its products and service on what consumers want.

"As the high street continues to struggle, Greggs is opening new shops, adding new ranges, and its shares are on a roll – up more than 60 per cent for the year. Few would bet against the business maintaining its success."

