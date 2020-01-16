Green light given for retirement village on site of former Kinross hotel

The green light has been given for a retirement village scheme in Kinross after previous plans proved controversial.

Juniper Residential said its proposals for a retirement living scheme on the site of the former Windlestrae Hotel had been approved by the planning committee of Perth and Kinross Council.

Last March, developer McCarthy & Stone abandoned its plans for the site following a number of objections.

When complete, the Juniper development will comprise a mix of 41 houses and flats built specifically to meet the needs of the retirement market.

A spokespersorn for Juniper Residential said: "We are delighted that our proposals have been approved. It is now well documented there is an increasingly ageing population, but there is a distinct shortage of purpose-built homes to meet the specific needs of this demographic.

"Our development will enable older people to maintain independence in the local community, whilst retaining home ownership in a safe and secure environment.

"The houses and flats are thoughtfully designed and specified exclusively for the location and will include a number of features, such as a community lounge and a guest suite for visiting family and friends."