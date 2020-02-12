Green light for Cala's first phase of 2,000-homes development in East Kilbride

Cala Homes has secured planning approval for the first phase of a housing development that will provide almost 2,000 homes in South Lanarkshire.

The housebuilder said it had received detailed approval for the initial phase of the scheme in Jackton – part of a major investment in the East Kilbride community growth area (CGA).

The planning decision from South Lanarkshire Council allows for the development of 173 Cala homes.

The first phase of property construction – which the firm plans to commence in June – will be sited south-east of Eaglesham Road. It will deliver properties ranging from one and two-bedroom apartments to a variety of homes of up to five bedrooms.

Cala said the variety of house types was expected to meet market demand from “families, first-time buyers and down sizers while helping to address a significant local housing deficit”.

The first phase of Cala homes is part of CGA plans for the delivery of some 1,950 homes from a consortium which also includes Lynch Homes and Abbey Developments.

Masterplan

The consortium will also deliver five play areas, park space and some small retail outlets. A new primary school developed and funded by South Lanarkshire Council is also included in the masterplan. In addition, the development will support the delivery of an expected 250 affordable homes.

Fraser Dick, development manager at Cala Homes (West), said: “We’re pleased to have received a positive response from South Lanarkshire Council’s planning committee as we look to progress our housing plans for Jackton in earnest.

“The East Kilbride CGA was adopted in 2009, so a lot of work has gone into reaching this point and we now look forward to providing what we believe is a socially, environmentally and economically sustainable first phase of development with high quality design principles and inclusivity firmly in mind. We plan to create an attractive neighbourhood with a distinct identity and well-designed spaces that will reflect our desire to maximise connectivity while enhancing landscape features that are equipped for people to live, work and play.

“We believe this first phase of housing will set a high standard for the next to follow, eventually realising approximately 400 new Cala homes for Jackton.”

The firm said it continued to closely engage with local councillors, residents and businesses regarding works.

