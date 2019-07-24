Green-focused fund awards £150k to community groups

A funding scheme helping foster environmentally friendly community projects has revealed its first round of awards across the North-east.

The £150,000-a-year Unlock our Future fund from Vattenfall’s European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre in Aberdeen Bay has helped groups such as Meldrum Amenities Improvement Group, pictured, which received £15,000 to replace its diesel tractor with an electric alternative.

Natalie Ghazi, Vattenfall’s local liaison and project communicator, said: “We want this funding to bring a lasting legacy to the region, and what better way than to be able to support local communities to accelerate their journey to fossil-free living. It’s great to see the creative and innovative ideas and projects from the local community that will now come to life through the Unlock our Future Fund.”

The Community Champions Panel chair Hamish Vernal added: “It was a very competitive first round of funding... Aberdeen and the surrounding areas have a reputation as a home of innovation for good reason, and that passion for innovation shone through in the successful applications - forward-thinking community groups looking and readying for a sustainable, fossil-free future.”