Grant Thornton launches new Entrepreneurial and SME Services offering in Scotland

Leading business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP has launched a new team to deliver its national Entrepreneurial and small and medium enterprises (SME) Services offering.

Located in the firm's Glasgow office, Lynne Bicket and Colin Park, Audit and Tax Partners, will be responsible for heading up the Entrepreneurial and SME Services team in Scotland.

The new offering is designed to provide entrepreneurs and fast growth businesses with the support they need to achieve their goals. Businesses will benefit from regular meetings with a local Partner to understand their strategic challenges and shape Grant Thornton’s advice accordingly, bringing the full breadth of the firm’s expertise to the client’s benefit to help super-charge growth.

The variety of skills and local expertise in the team combined with Grant Thornton’s connections across its international network will provide fast growth businesses, start-ups and entrepreneurs with access to valuable financial and business advice tailored to their requirements.

This support covers a wide range of areas, such as attracting and retaining talent, leveraging automation and AI, expanding internationally, ensuring global regulatory compliance and working with shareholders to understand and achieve a tax efficient exit, be it a sale or listing.

The national team will be jointly led by Partners Tim Taylor and Gareth Hitchmough. They will work alongside senior colleagues Lynne Bicket, Colin Park, Mike Delf and Rob Thomson, supported by a large team throughout the UK.

Lynne joined the firm's Graduate Programme in September 2005, training within the Scotland commercial audit practice and has progressed throughout several roles, being promoted to Audit Partner in October 2023.

Throughout her 20-year career at Grant Thornton, Lynne has specialised in food and beverage, with vast experience in the whisky sector in Scotland. She also leads the strategy and direction of the overseas delivery centre and Grant Thornton International teams within the Entrepreneurial and SME Services client portfolio.

Lynne Bicket, Partner and Entrepreneurial and SME Services Lead at Grant Thornton in Scotland, said: "Scotland's private business landscape thrives with creativity, innovation, and ambition. For years, companies of all sizes across the region have trusted Grant Thornton to navigate challenges and achieve their long-term vision.

"In today's rapidly evolving technological, regulatory, and economic environment, businesses without specialised teams face significant barriers to staying competitive. Our Entrepreneurial and SME Services go beyond compliance - we're true business advisors.

“Working alongside Colin and our team, we scale our approach to match your business needs while maintaining the local, relationship-driven service that allows us to truly understand both your business and the people behind it."

Colin has over a twelve years’ experience advising owner-managed businesses and large corporate groups. His work spans tax compliance, tax structuring for transactions, shareholder tax planning, group reorganisations, and supporting overseas expansion. He is known for his innovative approach, helping businesses navigate market complexities and identify growth opportunities.

Colin Park, Tax Partner at Grant Thornton in Scotland, said: "Having access to the multidisciplinary talents and international specialists within our newly launched Entrepreneurial and SME Services team is a valuable asset for businesses in Scotland. It allows access to global experts in everything from personal and corporate tax as well as specialist tax services, such as R&D and employment taxes, to sector experts in different industries, technology and digital skills, ESG, M&A, and Consulting.