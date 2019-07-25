Grant Property co-founder exits to grow coaching and mentoring activity

Grant Property co-founder Colette Grant has sold her interest in the business and stepped down as a director with immediate effect – as she looks to expand her other corporate interests.

She has sold her stake to fellow co-founder Peter Grant, but remains a “major client, friend and supporter” of the firm. However, she is keen to focus on her roles at Entrepreneurial Scotland, its Foundation and Saltire Programmes, and to expanding her coaching and mentoring business Optimise Your Potential.

The formerly married duo founded Grant Property in 1996, and it said it is now the UK’s leading residential property, investment and management company, with a property portfolio of more than £250 million and clients in 30-plus countries. Milestones in its history include launching partnerships in Dubai, Thailand and Singapore.

The businesses is headquartered in Edinburgh with local offices throughout the UK – and operations in Scotland also encompass Aberdeen, Dundee, Stirling and Glasgow.

Its 100-strong team is led by MD John Moran and chairman Ronnie Ludwig and focuses on delivering high-yielding residential property investment including sourcing, renovating, letting and management.

Peter Grant said: “Colette has been integral in building Grant Property into the UK’s leading residential property company, and along the way we have witnessed her natural gift for coaching and developing others. Therefore, we are very excited to see her expand this further and wish her continued success.”

He continued by saying the team will continue to expand its “ever-expanding portfolio of properties – seeking out the best yields and new opportunities for our loyal and prudent clients”.

