Granite City sees launch of advisory firm Welsh & Taylor Wealth

Two Aberdeen-based financial advisers have joined forces to today launch an advisory firm that “aims to challenge traditional perceptions of financial planning” with a novel approach.

Welsh & Taylor Wealth – which has created two jobs and launched with 250 clients – is a representative of FTSE 100 company St James’s Place Wealth Management. The Scottish firm says it helps its clientele to make positive decisions with a view to improving their financial wellbeing.

“Being mindful of our financial security is becoming more prevalent in an uncertain economy. It is believed that financial wellbeing is a leading cause of stress to the UK population,” it said. “With the effects this can have on our own mental health at the forefront, Welsh & Taylor Wealth offer a comprehensive wealth management service.”

The business sees Emma Murison and Maddie Stephen being welcomed to the team as finance co-ordinator and practice co-ordinator – and its long-term vision includes improving financial wellbeing across the area.

Co-founder Martin Welsh said: “This is a really exciting time for us as we combine our knowledge and experience. We are looking forward to continuing the relationships that we have built with our existing clients, as well inspiring individuals and business-owners to feel confident in their financial future.”

Co-founder Kieran Taylor added: “We also want to help people understand that wealth can be built, from early on in your career right through to thinking about retirement. Investing in financial knowledge and support from a professional can be a daunting prospect. However, we strive to remove the jargon and overwhelming nature that is often associated with financial advice.”

The du both started their career in financial advice after graduating from the St. James’s Place Academy, and all members of the team have previous experience working for St. James’s Place practices.

The launch follows former Hearts footballer Conrad Balatoni kicking off a new career as a financial adviser with the launch of his own eponymous practice, which is also a representative of St James’s Place Wealth Management.