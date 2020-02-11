Grangemouth port boosts capacity by 50%

Forth Ports has welcomed five new straddle carriers to the Port of Grangemouth as part of a multi-million-pound investment in the site.

The move is set to increase capacity at Grangemouth’s container terminal by 50 per cent, as the machines allow containers to be stacked up to three high rather than the current limit of two.

The diesel-electric straddles are fuel efficient, low noise and feature a diesel-electric drive which complies with the latest exhaust emission regulations.

Senior port manager Derek Knox said: “The arrival of our five new Kalmar/Cargotec straddle carriers is an important asset and will facilitate increased container volumes moving through the port in the coming months and years.

"The additional capacity further secures our position as Scotland’s largest container terminal with a modern fleet of equipment and the supply of storage capacity to meet future demands.

"In Grangemouth we handle some of the country’s most valuable exports, such as fine foods and drinks, so flexibility and durability of our equipment is essential with further investment in our straddle carrier fleet planned over the next few years.”

