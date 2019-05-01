Grangemouth bank holding birthday fundraiser for Strathcarron Hospice

A Grangemouth bank is to host a tea party to raise money for Strathcarron Hospice and celebrate its 38th birthday.

TSB in La Porte Precinct has organised the event for Friday, May 3 (9.30am-12.30pm).

All funds raised will be used to support patients living with cancer.

Theresa Halkett, TSB Grangemouth bank manager, said: “Strathcarron Hospice is a vital part of our local community and we’re really proud to have them as our local charity partner.

“Our team in Grangemouth has worked really hard putting in a lot of time and dedication to make this event a success.

“We really hope we will be joined by the local community for a cake or two and help celebrate the fantastic work and support the hospice gives to so many people.”