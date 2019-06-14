Graeme Atha: Society compares the marketers at awards night

More than 500 marketers assembled at The Hilton in Glasgow last night for the Marketing Society Star Awards – our biggest and brightest night of the year.

TV presenter and host for the evening, Kirsty Gallacher, announced the winners across ­various categories from the Star School Award to Student and Rising Star Awards to the organisations and individuals involved in great marketing case studies across all sectors and ­disciplines.

John Bernard , Marketing Director of Dexcom who won the Inspirational Marketing Leader of the Year

The vision of the Marketing ­Society Scotland is to build a vibrant ­marketing community renowned for enlightened thinking, innovation and creativity.

All these aspects were much in evidence as we recognised and ­celebrated a fantastic range of impressive work, as well as many inspiring individuals.

The Green Bean Team from Grove Academy in Dundee won the Star School Award for their marketing plan as part of the Young Enterprise Scotland Company Programme, where schools from across Scotland develop their own businesses.

The Star Marketing Student Award was awarded to Sarah Baillie from the University of Edinburgh after ­competing against students nominated by universities across ­Scotland and Ciara Boyle from Edinburgh Napier University won the Star ­Creative Student for her work on a brief from STV.

The climax of the evening was the presentation of the 4 Champions Awards. Wire won Star Agency of the Year for outstanding work with a number of clients including their own period poverty campaign, Blood Big Brunch.

Star Marketing Team of the Year was the Scottish Government for their performance across a wide range of social ­marketing campaigns from cancer awareness to hate crime.

Ian Greenhill, co-founder of Studio Something won Inspirational ­Agency Leader of the Year for his role in developing a new model of creative agency and some great campaigns.

Finally, the Inspirational Marketing Leader of the Year was John Bernard, marketing director EMEA, Dexcom for his role in building an impressive team of talented ­marketers in ­Edinburgh, working on groundbreaking products to help ­manage diabetes – clear evidence that ­marketing is not just central to business success but also can help make the world a better place.

Full details of the winners and ­pictures from the night can be found at starawards.marketingsociety.com and stories from the night can be followed at #starawards19

Graeme Atha is a director of The Marketing Society @graemeatha @marketingsocsco