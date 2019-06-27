Gourmet sandwich chain Piece moves into Maxim Park

Gourmet sandwich maker Piece is to launch at one of Scotland’s largest business parks, adding a seventh outlet to its shop portfolio.

Piece, which already sells its range of sandwiches, soups and coffee at six premises across Glasgow, has signed a tenancy agreement with Maxim Office Park at Eurocentral, situated off the M8 motorway.

The new site will be the largest Piece outlet to date and is set to open by the middle of next month.

Fellow tenants include the Scottish Environment Protection Agency, flexible workspace provider Spaces and infrastructure group Balfour Beatty.

Piece co-owner and director John Moore said: “There is a big community of people already working at the park and with so much planned for the future we can’t wait to get in and get started.”

The move is a further sign of changes being introduced at Maxim following a £38 million buy-out in October by Shelborn Asset Management.