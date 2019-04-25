Gourmet kebab chain dishes up three new stores

Glasgow-headquartered German Doner Kebab (GDK) is to expand its footprint across Scotland with a £2 million investment in new stores.

The fast food chain is to launch a second Glasgow branch and an Edinburgh outlet in July, while doors at its Aberdeen store are due to open in the fourth quarter.

Under its long-term goals, GDK will invest more than £2m in additional Scottish sites and expects to create up to 150 jobs.

This follows an announcement earlier this month that the chain is moving into Saudi Arabia, with a development agreement to launch 100 Saudi franchise outlets in ten years.

The company has an overall growth pipeline of 350 units over the next seven years.

GDK, which is part of the Hero Brands group owned by the Sarwar family, operates in the UK, Sweden, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Oman and Bahrain.

UK managing director Daniel Bunce said: “Our idea of bringing a gourmet kebab that is healthy and nutritionally balanced has truly resonated with consumers in Scotland.

“Our new outlets in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Aberdeen will give us key strategic locations to reach more consumers whilst also creating significant job opportunities throughout the country.

“We will also continue to explore and identify new opportunities as we forge ahead with an aggressive growth strategy for Scotland and the rest of the UK.”