Golf legend Tony Jacklin invests in start-up

Golf legend Tony Jacklin has invested in a tech start-up seeking to drive change in the golfing industry.

Zest.Golf Technologies, which is based in the Netherlands with offices in Scotland, allows golf courses to manage multiple tee time sales channels from one place, setting the price and availability with each separately.

Fast tracked by Scottish Enterprise into its High Growth Programme, the start-up is seeking an investment of €790,000 (£680,000) to build core infrastructure in Dundee and invest in product development to boost market uptake.

More than 120 golf courses in five countries have registered with the firm since it was founded last year.

Jacklin, who contributed to Zest.Golf’s crowdfunding campaign, said: “Golf is a global sport with innovation and technology at its very heart.

“I know that for many players booking a tee time can be a frustrating experience, as it can take extensive searching of websites and numerous phone calls to make a tee time reservation. I also know that clubs who should be making valuable income from selling tee times are, in fact, losing money.

“The system is out of date and not delivering for players or clubs. This needs to change and Zest.Golf have the answer with their new technology for the global tee time market. It makes golf tourism more accessible and the tee time industry fairer, more open and more profitable for clubs whilst providing a superior experience for the golfer.

“I therefore urge golf businesses and those with a passion for the game to follow me and invest in the Zest.Golf Channel Manager via their crowdfunding campaign.”