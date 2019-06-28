Goals Soccer Centre AGM kicks off as Sports Direct coup fails

Heated words were exchanged at the annual general meeting (AGM) of Goals Soccer Centres, as Mike Ashley's Sports Direct failed to push directors off the board.

Christopher Mills, director at the East Kilbride-based five-a-side football operator, reportedly swore at a representative of Sports Direct when asked whether the Scottish firm's directors would take a lie detector test over a £12 million accounting error.

Liam Rowley, head of strategic investments at Sports Direct, asked for directors to clarify whether they had prior knowledge of the error before it was made known to the market, and claimed a whistleblower had alleged that concerns predated the announcement.

He also asked whether the directors would undergo a lie detector test.

Mills allegedly responded using heated language and said Rowley's behaviour was "insulting, rude, and unacceptable".

He also addressed Rowley as "young man", prompting the Sports Direct representative to accuse Mills of being patronising.

It came as the results of the AGM showed all resolutions had passed, despite Sports Direct voting against the re-election of board members.

In a statement released after the meeting, Goals said: "We are not going to be insulted and bullied by a minority shareholder.

"The executive and non-executive directors are working tirelessly trying to resolve its issues in the best interests of all shareholders. We will communicate with all shareholders when the independent specialists complete their work."

Ashley's company said last week that it had "lost confidence" in the board of Goals, after they refused to appoint an investigator of Sports Direct's choice to investigate the error.

Goals has said it has already hired a division of accountancy firm BDO, as well as seeking help from RSM Tenon and a specialist VAT consultant as it attempts to deal with the issue.

In addition, advisers at Deloitte have been appointed to explore potential options for the company.