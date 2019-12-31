Global manufacturer Aestech seeks help of Polmont beauty training hub

A newly-opened beauty, nails and holistic training hub in Polmont has been sought out by a global manufacturer to deliver masterclasses.

The teaching ability and experience of staff at Professional Salon Training in Haypark Business Centre caught the attention of Aestech Medical Equipment and, as a result, the business has become Aestech’s first training HQ in Scotland.

Based in Marchmont Avenue, the hub is run by Brightons resident and centre principal Carol Hendrie.

Having worked in the beauty therapy industry since 1998, Carol owned a nail design salon in Falkirk for four years before taking on jobs as a lecturer at Forth Valley College and then Edinburgh College.

The move into private training then followed in 2018 and the Guild of Beauty Therapists-registered lecturer opted to go full-time earlier this month.

Offering Award in Education training for those who want to teach others, Professional Salon Training now also demonstrates to students how to perform micro needling, advanced facial therapies and other high-tech treatments.

Carol is supported by her employees Lee Robertson — lecturer and the owner of Health and Beauty Holistics in Polmont — and fellow lecturer Kirsty Rodger, a self-employed beauty therapist and lash technician at Bon Bon Salon, Dalkeith.

The trio hosted a winter wellness event at the start of December to showcase available treatments using their new Aestech-supplied products, with proceeds from a raffle going to Cash For Kids and Forth Valley Stillbirth and Neonatal Deaths (Sands).

Carol said: “I am going to be the first training hub in Scotland for Aestech which is a global market leader in aesthetic training.

“The products are all vegan, organic and of very high quality.

“Aestech is in Dubai and Australia and now Scotland is on the map so I’m quite excited.

“All three of us teach all subjects but have our own specialist subjects and individual passion for the industry.”