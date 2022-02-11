Global investment pays off for Aberdeen's EnerMech with $100 million contract awards

The firm said the pre-commissioning and new pipeline contracts came on the back of a $30m equipment investment programme across its global locations, supporting its continued growth within these sectors.

Bosses said the “targeted investment” represents a significant expansion to the company’s specialist equipment fleet of compressors, air dryers, booster compressors, nitrogen tanks, nitrogen membrane units, downlines and fluid pumps.

It has secured ten “significant” new contracts including key awards in Mozambique, Guyana, Trinidad, Turkey and Australia.

Among the new wins is a five-year project with Chevron Australia to deliver its integrated services to the operator’s Western oil and gas assets. The work includes specialised cleaning, “nitrogen purging” and process plant drying, integrity leak and pressure testing, and specialist hydraulic services.

EnerMech has further reinforced its project management capabilities, signing an exclusive agreement with Offshore Technical Services.

Chief executive Christian Brown said: “In the last 12 months we have taken robust, concerted steps to expand and improve our integrated pre-commissioning, commissioning and pipeline capabilities globally across the LNG, nuclear, oil and gas, hydrogen and renewable sectors.

“Our combined $30m investment in equipment and new strategic partnerships clearly demonstrates our commitment to the sector as we continue to enhance our current offering.

“These latest developments ensure we are ideally placed to deliver our expertise to large-scale projects as well as niche ones, to drive safer and more efficient operations globally.”

Formed in 2008, the Aberdeen firm provides specialist integrated mechanical, electrical, instrumentation and integrity services to the international energy and infrastructure sectors. In December 2018, the business was acquired by the Carlyle Group, the Nasdaq-listed global asset manager.

EnerMech has a string of bases, including in Norway, Azerbaijan, Australia and the US.

Last month, the firm said it had kicked off the new year by breaking into new geographies and business areas thanks to a “healthy” order book.

The group provided an upbeat outlook for 2022 after bagging contracts worth in excess of £500m over the previous 12 months.

