Global growth helps Aberdeen’s ICR Integrity book 12% revenue hike

Aberdeen-based ICR Integrity, which provides services to the oil and gas, power, chemical and defence industries, has posted a double-digit rise in sales.

Annual results, for the year ending May 2019, revealed revenues of £31 million, marking a 12 per cent increase on the prior year.

Underlying earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation came in at £8.8m, up marginally from £8.7m, after £1.1m of investment in global operations.

During 2019, the Bridge of Don firm further expanded its operations in the Middle East and the US, investing in its international infrastructure and global headcount which grew from 184 to 200.

Chief executive Willie Rennie said: “The group’s annual results reflect the continued investment in our international expansion and commitment to support our clients’ requirements. We are delighted to move into 2020 with solid foundations for sustained growth.”

