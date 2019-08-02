Global experts flock to Scots Fintech Festival

Fintech experts from across the globe will take part in Scotland’s second annual Fintech Festival next month, organisers have revealed today.

The three-week festival will welcome representatives from fintech hubs across Europe, including Luxembourg’s LHoFT, Spanish incubator Innsomnia and Brussels-based B-Hive, as well as delegations from the US and Asia.

It aims to build on the success of 2018’s inaugural “community-driven” festival, with more than 50 events set to take place across Scotland from 9 to 27 September.

These include FinTech Summit at Edinburgh’s Dynamic Earth and the FinTech Future conference at the University of Strathclyde.

Stephen Ingledew, chief executive at festival organiser FinTech Scotland, said: “We are building on last year when the impromptu festival was born out of real collaboration and inclusion with many participants and organisations coming together to create something very special.

“This year, even more organisations have put their hands up to participate. This is a real testament to the fact that the fintech scene across the country is vibrant and inclusive, welcoming people and enterprises to Scotland from around the world.”

Graham Hatton, team leader of inward investment at Scottish Development International, which has collaborated with FinTech Scotland to raise the event’s profile, said: “International interest in Scotland’s fintech community has never been higher.

“In the 12 months following last year’s Fintech festival, firms from London, Hong Kong and California have established operations in Scotland to support their growth, attracted largely by a domestic workforce with a deep understanding of financial services and expertise in areas including data and artificial intelligence.”